Lok Sabha passes Constitution (ST) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, which seeks to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, for its application in Tamil Nadu.

The Order lists the tribal communities deemed to be Scheduled Tribes in states and Union Territories. The legislation includes Narikoravan and Kurivikkaran communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Tamil Nadu.

Responding to the discussion on the bill in the lower house, Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said that the government was concerned about the uplift of the poorest of the poor and wants to provide governance coupled with social justice to them.

He said that the government has made an effort to reach out to a community of about 27,000 population, and this explains its good intentions.

Munda allayed concerns about scholarships for tribals, saying that there would be no restrictions and the government will consider all applications.

He also said that the expenditure on scholarships has been increased.

Several members took part in the discussion on the bill, including Trinamool Congress' Saugata Ray, Shiv Sena's Vinayak Raut and BSP's Malook Nagar among others.