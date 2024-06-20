Live
- India has no right to question references made on J&K in Pak-China joint statement: Pakistan Foreign Office
- SDGM: Sunny Deol to Star in Gopichand Malineni's Pan-India Action Thriller
- RBI Governor urges banks to adopt AI for reducing risk of fraud
- Sharad Pawar Emphasizes Congress's Role in Opposition Leadership
- Rajeev Khandelwal says Yoga is real workout, enhances potential of other workouts
- 14 deaths in Delhi due to heatwave; 118 people in hospitals: Saurabh Bharadwaj
- T20 World Cup: Arshdeep to be an important factor in India-Afghanistan clash, says Robin Singh
- Euro 2024: UEFA imposes fines on Albania and Serbia for nationalist fan banners
- Yoga Nidra brings key changes in brain’s functional connectivity during practice: Study
- BJP leader Surama Padhy elected unopposed as Odisha Assembly Speaker
Just In
Long delay in cardiac issue-related surgery of a boy: NHRC notice to Health Min, AIIMS-Delhi over
New Delhi: The NHRC has issued notices to the Union Health Ministry and the AIIMS-Delhi chief over reports alleging that a six-year-old boy from Bihar...
New Delhi: The NHRC has issued notices to the Union Health Ministry and the AIIMS-Delhi chief over reports alleging that a six-year-old boy from Bihar has been waiting for a cardiac issue-related surgery since 2019 when he was just three months old, officials said on Wednesday.
Reportedly, the reasons provided by the AIIMS here have varied, “ranging from unavailability of beds to the doctor’s absence”. The institute has also constituted a committee to verify the allegations, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said in a statement.
The rights panel said it has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report, carried on June 13, that a six-year-old boy from Begusarai has been waiting for a cardiac issue-relate surgery since 2019 when he was three months old. Doctors at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi have only been “providing dates” for the surgery on every visit by his family, the statement said.
The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raise a very serious issue of violation of human rights. “The right to health and medical care is a basic human right.
The AIIMS is one of the prestigious and premier public-funded healthcare institutions where a large number of people visit daily from across the country in the hope of getting their loved ones treated for their ailments by the best doctors of the nation,” the statement said. The NHRC said it is aware of the “constraints faced by public hospitals” across the country but it is still “painful to know that the young boy from Bihar has been waiting for cardiac surgery for about the last six years despite his poor health condition. This is indeed a matter of deep concern.”