LoP Naveen Patnaik takes a dig at Odisha Govt over 'failure' in different sectors

Bhubaneswar: The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Odisha Assembly and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday took a dig at the state government saying that development doesn’t come from long speeches and glossy advertisements.

Addressing party leaders at Sankha Bhavan here on Tuesday, Patnaik questioned various claims of achievements by the CM Mohan Majhi-led BJP government in Odisha.

Reflecting on one year of the BJP-led government in Odisha, the BJD supremo said, “It is being called a government of the people, but where are the people’s voices? Development doesn't come from long speeches and glossy advertisements.”

Patnaik further alleged that the health care sector in Odisha has deteriorated fast under the BJP government during the last one year.

Highlighting the deterioration of healthcare services, he noted, “Under our government, 90 per cent of Odisha’s population benefited from the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana. Today, despite Ayushman Bharat being in place, people are not getting medicines, and hospitals are not offering free treatment.

"Thousands are suffering — mothers, the elderly, children, and cancer patients. The health system has collapsed. Out of 30 districts, 19 CDMO posts are lying vacant. Is this the success of the current government?”

Speaking on the issue of women’s empowerment, he said that under 'Mission Shakti', 70 lakh women were empowered. But in just one year, this movement has been weakened. Women are facing problems at banks and government offices.

“Many who once travelled to Dubai and Singapore are now sitting hopeless at home, their self-confidence shattered. This is being touted as the government’s achievement,” alleged Patnaik.

The BJD President also questioned the government’s commitment towards farmers, asking what happened to the promises made during the elections by the ruling BJP regarding ending middlemen and ensuring MSP for all.

Patnaik accused the state government of ignoring farmers who are now at the mercy of millers.

“Even agricultural loans have become difficult to access. Under BJD, Odisha saw record levels of irrigation. But ongoing projects have been stalled,” claimed Patnaik.

Highlighting his government’s achievements in the economic sector Patnaik asserted that when BJD took over in 2000, the state had a loan burden of Rs 18,000 crore and was running on overdrafts.

“By 2024, we left behind a surplus of Rs 45,000 crore. But today, the government is again running on record borrowings. In 2005-06, Odisha’s poverty rate was 63.83 per cent. By 2023, it had come down to 11.07 per cent, lifting over 1 crore people above the poverty line. We made visible progress in IMR, MMR, and other development indicators,” Patnaik added.

He said that BJD is committed to playing the role of a responsible Opposition as mandated by the people of Odisha. He urged the party leaders and grassroot workers to continue serving the people with dedication.



