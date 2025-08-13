LS extends ‘One Nation, One Election’ JPC deadline

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday approved a motion to extend the deadline for the Joint Parliamentary Committee’s report on the ‘One Nation, One Election Bill.’ The extension will allow the committee to present its findings by the first day of the last week of the Winter Session in 2025.

The motion was moved by PP Chaudhary, Chairman of the One Nation, One Election Panel. He urged the House

to grant the JPC additional time to finalise and present its report on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The bill was first introduced in the Lok Sabha in December 2024 and subsequently referred to the Joint Committee of both Houses for detailed examination.