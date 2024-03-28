  • Menu
LS polls: 166 nominations for first phase found valid in Rajasthan, 13 rejected

The nominations received for 12 Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan, going to polls in the first phase on April 19, were scrutinised on Thursday, and 166 nominations of 124 candidates were found valid, officials said.

Jaipur: The nominations received for 12 Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan, going to polls in the first phase on April 19, were scrutinised on Thursday, and 166 nominations of 124 candidates were found valid, officials said.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said 13 nominations of 7 candidates were rejected.

After the scrutiny, there are 17 candidates in Jaipur Rural, 16 in Sikar, 14 each in Jaipur and Churu, 10 each in Alwar and Nagaur, nine each in Ganganagar and Bikaner, eight in Jhunjhunu, seven in Dausa, six in Bharatpur, and four in Karauli-Dholpur.

Gupta said that March 30 is the last date for the withdrawal of nominations for the first phase.

X