Live
- Kadiyam Kavya backed off from the contest
- Vijayan facing payback for hounding Oommen Chandy: Congress
- Government doctors can contest any elections after resigning from service: Calcutta HC
- Several former Congress leaders join BJP in Punjab
- HAL achieves major milestone, first aircraft of Tejas Mk1A takes to skies in Bengaluru
- Ex-Western Railway engineer convicted in 9-year-old bribery case
- Congress to launch its election manifesto from Jaipur on April 6: Sources
- Big shock for BRS as Hyderabad Mayor decides to join Congress
- Trinamool moves ECI against PM Modi's conversation with BJP nominee on 'distribution of Rs 3K cr seized assets to Bengal's people'
- Illness to Wellness campaign joins hands with Yolohealth to sensitise citizens about preventive healthcare solutions
Just In
LS polls: 166 nominations for first phase found valid in Rajasthan, 13 rejected
Highlights
The nominations received for 12 Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan, going to polls in the first phase on April 19, were scrutinised on Thursday, and 166 nominations of 124 candidates were found valid, officials said.
Jaipur: The nominations received for 12 Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan, going to polls in the first phase on April 19, were scrutinised on Thursday, and 166 nominations of 124 candidates were found valid, officials said.
Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said 13 nominations of 7 candidates were rejected.
After the scrutiny, there are 17 candidates in Jaipur Rural, 16 in Sikar, 14 each in Jaipur and Churu, 10 each in Alwar and Nagaur, nine each in Ganganagar and Bikaner, eight in Jhunjhunu, seven in Dausa, six in Bharatpur, and four in Karauli-Dholpur.
Gupta said that March 30 is the last date for the withdrawal of nominations for the first phase.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT