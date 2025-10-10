LS Speaker Om Birla interacts with diaspora in Barbados, highlights India's achievements

Bridgetown: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla interacted with the Indian community in Barbados on Friday, urging them to become strategic partners in the growth story of India. He lauded the contribution of Indian diaspora members, calling them India's ambassadors who bridge hearts across continents.

In his address to the gathering, Birla highlighted India's achievements - Chandrayaan-3, digital payments, AI, and vaccine diplomacy.

"Delighted to meet the vibrant Indian community in Barbados! Wished them a very Happy Diwali in advance! Their energy, hard work, and dedication to preserving Indian culture and values is truly inspiring. Proud to call them India's ambassadors, bridging hearts across continents! Urged them to become strategic partners in the growth story of our great nation and tell India’s story to the world with conviction," Birla posted on X.

"Shared inspiring stories of Indian perseverance, cricketing spirit, and cultural bonds. Highlighted India's achievements - Chandrayaan-3, digital payments, AI, and vaccine diplomacy. Urged the next generation to stay rooted in Indian culture, language, and yoga. Exhorted them to strengthen India-Barbados ties and build a brighter future together," he added.

Earlier in the day, Om Birla met Australian Senate President Sue Lines on the sidelines of the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Bridgetown.

Following the meeting, Birla in a post on X wrote, "It was a great pleasure to meet H. E. Sue Lines, President of the Australian Senate . Our discussion on the sidelines of the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Bridgetown underscored the ever-strengthening collaboration between our nations, which has been bolstered through forums like G20 and the Commonwealth, evolving into a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership since 2020. Spanning critical sectors such as defence, trade, renewable energy, and S&T, our collaboration reflects our shared commitment to a peaceful and prosperous world."

Emphasising India’s leadership in digital governance, Birla added, “India is at the forefront of parliamentary innovation, implementing initiatives like the 'Digital Parliament' and AI-powered multilingual tools to enhance transparency, efficiency, and accountability.” He extended an invitation to the Australian delegation to participate in the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC), scheduled to be held in New Delhi in January 2026.

In another key engagement, Birla met Nelly Mutti, Speaker of the National Assembly of Zambia, at the CPA Conference in Georgetown. He lauded Zambia’s democratic journey and the role of parliamentary institutions in amplifying citizens' voices. The two leaders discussed enhanced collaboration through delegation exchanges and the sharing of best legislative practices.

The Lok Sabha Speaker also held a bilateral meeting with Arthur Holder, Speaker of the House of Assembly of Barbados.

The leaders reflected on the deep-rooted India-Barbados friendship, anchored in shared Commonwealth values, cultural ties, and a love for cricket. “Our friendship is rooted in shared culture… and strong people-to-people connections,” Birla noted.

He appreciated Barbados' decision to grant visa-free access to Indian citizens and highlighted the Indian community’s vibrant presence in the Caribbean nation.

Birla also visited the National Assembly of Barbados and viewed the intricately carved teakwood Speaker’s Chair gifted by India in 1966. “It is a symbol of our enduring friendship,” he remarked, while discussing potential cooperation in education, culture, and renewable energy.

Earlier on Thursday, Birla also chaired a workshop at the conference, where he advocated for the ethical and inclusive use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in legislative systems. He stressed the importance of using technology to bridge the digital divide and make parliaments more citizen-centric.