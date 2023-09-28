Lucknow: Aam Aadmi Party finalising strategy for 2024 polls in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow : The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has started the exercise to chalk out its plans and strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. The AAP is planning to coordinate in the state with other parties like Congress, Samajwadi Party and RLD on a seat-sharing basis.

Party workers will be asked to start campaigning not just for AAP but also for the INDIA opposition bloc. Amid speculation over how many seats AAP will seek in a state where it has no MLA or MP, party MP Sanjay Singh said that they would wait for discussions with other parties before speculating.

AAP workers will now set out among people in UP to talk about BJP’s “corruption” and “communal and caste clashes” that have amplified under its rule. “We will take stock of work done by AAP in Uttar Pradesh over the past few months since the local body polls and chart out a course of action for ourselves.

Irrespective of how many seats AAP contests on, our cadre has to remain motivated and we will seek people’s support for not just AAP but for the entire INDIA bloc. This, we will achieve by talking about BJP’s corruption, unemployment, inflation and worsening communal environment under it since 2014,” Singh said.

Unlike other parties, sources said, AAP will stay away from caste and communal politics and will instead play on its strength of development. The work done by AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab will be a major plank on which it will seek support in Uttar Pradesh.