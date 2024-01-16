Live
- Two students from AP, Telangana studying in America dead
- FIFA "The Best" award winners
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 16 January, 2024
- Messi retains FIFA best male player award
- 15-yr-old UP boy detained for making prank call on bomb threat
- Dense fog spurs travel woes in Delhi, around 30 flights and trains delayed
- Hamas's battalion framework in northern Gaza dismantled: Israeli Defence Min
- Indian-origin surgeon in UK to pay 135K pounds after car hits minor
- Early morning dense fog persists over north India, rail traffic affected
- Explosion kills three in UP sugar factory
Just In
Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participates in cleanliness drive at temple
Highlights
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday participated in a cleanliness drive at the Hanuman Setu temple here.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday participated in a cleanliness drive at the Hanuman Setu temple here.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to carry out cleanliness drives at temples and places of religious importance ahead of the January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Singh, who is the MP from Lucknow, paid obeisance at the temple and also swept its floor with a broom. Talking to reporters, he said, it is matter of joy for people that the consecration ceremony is being held. In the event, not only people from the country but also from abroad will participate, Singh said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS