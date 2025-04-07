Live
- The power of sport for unity
- Gentle parenting: Setting boundaries with love, not fear
- Young women more prone to social anxiety from smartphone use, study reveals
- Ana de Armas says no to gender-swapped James Bond, champions original female action heroes
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th April 2025
- Congress in Gujarat: A Journey Through Time and Legacy
- Hansa-3(NG) Will Power India’s Flight To Aviation Self-Reliance
- APCPSEA to intensify agitation to achieve old pension scheme
- 'Hands Off!' protestsm across us
- BJP alone will provide stable govt
MA Baby elected CPM gen secretary
Veteran leader MA Baby was on Sunday elected CPM general secretary at its 24th All India Party Congress
Madurai: Veteran leader MA Baby was on Sunday elected CPM general secretary at its 24th All India Party Congress. A former state minister, Baby is the second leader from the party's Kerala unit to be elected to the top post, following in the footsteps of CPM stalwart EMS Namboodiripad. While Prakash Karat -- who served as general secretary between 2005 and 2015 -- hails from Kerala, he belonged to the party's Delhi unit. Baby is also the first CPM general secretary from a minority group. A section of leaders had put their weight behind All India Kisan Sabha president Ashok Dhawale for the top post. Sources said Surya Kanta Mishra, Nilotpal Basu, Mohd Salim and Ramchandra Dome were among those who backed Dhawale. Karat, who served as interim coordinator in the run-up to the congress following the passing of general secretary Sitaram Yechury, said, "The congress has chalked out a political line for the future, the organisational steps needed to take the party forward and, on that basis, it has elected a new leadership, a new Central Committee, a new Politburo and a new general secretary."