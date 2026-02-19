Macron invites Modi to G7 Summit in France

French President Emmanuel Macron has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the 52nd G7 Summit, which will be presided over by France in 2026.

In a statement, Macron called for an ad hoc meeting between India and France to reach an agreement on the international agenda ahead of the G7 Summit in Evian.

Noting the “acceleration for partnership,” as India will chair the BRICS Summit while France chairs the G7 group, he called for a “moment of innovation” for the youth of both countries.

The French President said, “This year, 2026, is a year of acceleration for our partnership, of translating much of this agenda into action."