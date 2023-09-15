Madhya Pradesh: ‘Ghamandia’ alliance wants to destroy Sanatan Dharma says PM Narendra Modi

Bina (MP) : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday termed the Opposition’s INDIA grouping as “ghamandia” (arrogant), and alleged that it wants to “destroy” Sanatan Dharma and push the country into “a thousand years’ slavery.” The credit for the G-20 summit’s success goes to the people of the country, he said, adding that it has boosted the self-confidence of even children in the villages.

The prime minister was speaking after laying the foundation stone of a Rs 49,000-crore petrochemicals complex at Bina Refinery in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh along with ten other industrial projects in the BJP-ruled state where assembly elections are due by the year-end. “The ‘ghamandia’ alliance met in Mumbai recently. They have neither any policies, nor issues, nor a leader. They have a hidden agenda of attacking Sanatan Dharma which they want to destroy,” Modi said.

Mahatma Gandhi drew inspiration from Sanatan Dharma and his struggle for freedom was centred around it, the prime minister further said. Gandhi followed Sanatan Dharma all his life and his last words were “Hey Ram”, Modi noted. Great historical personalities like Indore ruler Ahilyabai Holkar, Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, Swami Vivekananda and Lokmanya Tilak also drew inspiration from Sanatan Dharma, he added. “They (the Opposition) have started speaking openly.

They are going to sharpen their attack on us. Every follower of Sanatan Dharma in every nook and corner of the country and the nation-lovers have to be watchful,” Modi said. “The `INDI’ alliance wants to abolish Sanatan Dharma and push the country into a thousand years’ slavery.” “But we have to stop these forces unitedly. With our unity, we have to thwart their attempt,” he further said.

The prime minister’s attack on the Opposition bloc followed DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s controversial statement that Sanatan Dharma is against social justice and should be eradicated. A Raja, another DMK leader, likened Sanatan Dharma to diseases.