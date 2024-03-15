Live
Just In
Madras HC directs TN Police to grant permission for PM’s March 18 roadshow in Coimbatore
The Madras High Court on Friday directed Tamil Nadu Police to grant permission to the roadshow of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in Coimbatore on March 18.
The Tamil Nadu Police had on Friday sent a communique to the BJP’s Coimbatore District unit that permission could not be granted to the 4km roadshow of the PM.
The BJP moved the Madras High Court against this and prayed to the court that permission be granted for the publicity campaign.
Madras High Court Judge, Justice N Anand Venkatesh, on Friday heard the prayer and granted permission for the publicity campaign. The court, however, directed the police to grant permission on a conditional basis.
It may be noted that the PM is travelling to southern states on a mission to increase the seat tally in the 2024 general elections from the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.