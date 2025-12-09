Magha Mela from Jan 31

Dhenkanal: The district administration has decided to instal CCTV cameras during the famous Magha Mela in Joranda, international headquarters of Mahima Dharma, for enhanced surveillance and security.

The Mela will start from January 31. The decision was taken by the district administration at a meeting held in the presence of Mahima Pitha Babas and district authorities at Sadbhavana Hall.

District Collector Ashish Ishwar Patil and SP Abhinav Sonkar held deliberations with Joranda gram panchayat officials regarding the management of the Magha Mela. Officers discussed facilities for the Mela, including lighting, drinking water, control room, parking, health camp, information centre and public toilets. The Collector directed all department officers to speed up festival preparations.

The SP said elaborate security arrangement has been planned for the Mela.