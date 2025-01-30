Maha govt to conduct Geo-mapping of Waqf properties to find number, status of encroachments

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister for Minorities Development & Aukaf, Dattatray Bharane has decided to soon launch Geo-mapping of the properties and lands under the jurisdiction of the state Waqf Board.

This comes amid the parliamentary panel’s move to clear the report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill despite the opposition’s dissent.

The Maharashtra government's decision will hit those illegally occupying the scattered and unmeasured lands across the state. The Minister has asked the department to soon start the Geo-mapping survey of such properties across the state to know the present status.

A department source said, "Geo-mapping will provide accurate official information about the number of Waqf properties in the state and the extent of encroachment on them, and will put a stop to encroachments. Various organisations and political parties, including the Maharashtra Waqf Board, have claimed there are 23,566 registered Waqf properties in the state and their total area is 37,330 hectares. However, as per the estimates of the Minorities Department, the number of Waqf properties is around 27,000 and their area is 40,468 hectares. Geo-mapping will be done to remove the discrepancies in this data and ensure accurate registration of properties.”

A survey of Waqf properties was conducted in 1997 through physical inspection. However, it was considered to be a rough estimate. Of these properties, 60 to 70 per cent of the plots are encroached upon and thousands of plots are under litigation.

The department source said that many cases of illegal encroachments on Waqf properties have come to light. However, due to discrepancies in the data, no measures were taken to deal with the situation. “Now, geo-mapping technology will bring clarity to the properties and encroachments and official information will be available at the government level. There is still uncertainty about the exact number of Waqf properties in the state. There is no information about the exact purpose for which these properties are being used and what rates are being charged while renting out these lands,” the source added.

The Mahayuti Minister said Geo-mapping will reveal illegal possessions and, thereafter, the government will be able to take necessary action.

The Minorities Development’s decision comes at a time when the parliamentary panel cleared 14 amendments proposed by NDA MPs while 44 suggested by the Opposition were rejected. All the 44 amendments proposed by the Opposition were reportedly against the changes planned in the Bill to the Waqf Act of 2013.