Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: A Grand Celebration in Prayagraj

The Maha Kumbh Mela is a very important and special event happening right now. It is a religious celebration where millions of people visit Prayagraj to take a holy dip in the river.

Google is also celebrating the Kumbh Mela in a fun way. When you search for "Kumbh Mela" on Google, you’ll see pink flower petals falling on the screen. It looks really pretty and adds to the festive mood!

The Kumbh Mela happens only once every twelve years, making it a rare event. This year, it started on Monday and will continue until February 26. Over 400 million people are expected to visit Prayagraj during the Mela. The event also helps local businesses by bringing in more customers and money.