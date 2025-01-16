Live
- Jagapathi Babu looks excited for the new look in ‘RC16’
- ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunnam’ collects Rs.77 Cr in two days; nearing 100 Cr mark
- ‘Brahma Anandam’ teaser promises a complete family entertainer
- Vikram Prabhu fierce look from ‘Ghaati’ unveiled
- Child Artists steal the show this Sankranthi
- Sakshi Sagar Madholkar as Jasmine from ‘Mowgli’ released
- Chandrababu emphasises on wealth creation and enhancing income of people
- Legend 90 League: All set to bring my legendary form to the field for Delhi Royals, says Dhawan
- Outside factors doesn't matter; players focus on contributing to the team: Akash Deep
- Delhi HC asks Sports Ministry to reconsider Kathuniya's candidature for Khel Ratna Award
Just In
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: A Grand Celebration in Prayagraj
Highlights
The Maha Kumbh Mela is a major religious event held once every twelve years. This year, millions are visiting Prayagraj for the holy dip. Google celebrates the event with beautiful pink petals on the search screen.
The Maha Kumbh Mela is a very important and special event happening right now. It is a religious celebration where millions of people visit Prayagraj to take a holy dip in the river.
Google is also celebrating the Kumbh Mela in a fun way. When you search for "Kumbh Mela" on Google, you’ll see pink flower petals falling on the screen. It looks really pretty and adds to the festive mood!
The Kumbh Mela happens only once every twelve years, making it a rare event. This year, it started on Monday and will continue until February 26. Over 400 million people are expected to visit Prayagraj during the Mela. The event also helps local businesses by bringing in more customers and money.
Next Story