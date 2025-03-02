Maha: One arrested in harassment case of Union Minister's daughter, hunt on for 6 others

Muktainagar (Maharashtra): Jalgaon Police on Sunday confirmed the arrest of one of the seven accused involved in the harassment of Union Minister of State Raksha Khadse's daughter and several other girls during a yatra in Kothali village in Muktainagar.

The incident took place during a Maha Shivratri Mela in Muktainagar, where a group of youths allegedly harassed the minister’s daughter and other girls. The accused also attempted to take their pictures on mobile phones.

Jalgaon Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP) Krushnath Pingle stated, "On February 28, 2025, during the yatra in Kothali village, the accused --Aniket Bhoi, Piyush More, Saham Koli, Anuj Patil, Kiran Mali, and Sachin Palvi -- were involved. These boys stalked 3-4 girls at the fair and made inappropriate comments."

"On the complaint of the victim's mother, we have registered a case under the POCSO Act and molestation charges. One accused has been arrested, and the search for the others is ongoing. Aniket Bhoi already has two to four cases registered against him," he said.

"The security guard of the Union Minister was present with one of the victims at the fair. A scuffle took place with him as well. His complaint has also been registered," he added.

"There is no pressure from any side. I have been personally present here for the last two days. These boys were part of the fair and committed this act. We have filed a case under molestation, rioting, and the POCSO Act, as the victim is under 18 years old. Additionally, sections of the IT Act have been included due to video calls and other digital complaints. One arrest has been made, and the rest will be arrested soon," the DYSP assured.

Earlier in the day, Raksha Khadse, accompanied by her daughter, a large number of supporters, and party workers, arrived at the police station to file a complaint.

Speaking to reporters, a visibly distressed Khadse said in Marathi (loosely translated into English), "I have come to the police station not as a Union Minister and MP but as a mother seeking justice."

"If the daughter of a public representative can be harassed, then what about the safety of ordinary people? I will meet the Chief Minister and demand action on such incidents," she added.

Khadse also revealed that complaints had already been filed against the accused earlier.

"These boys have taken videos of four or five girls. Crimes against women are increasing across the state, and the accused no longer fear the law. Many girls hesitate to come forward, but we must not remain silent. That is why I have personally filed this complaint," she said.



