Maha: State council members express displeasure over their 'neglect'

Mumbai: Ruling and opposition parties in the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Wednesday unanimously expressed their displeasure over their neglect as the members of the Upper House in the allocation of funds and lack of attention by the government officers during the proceedings, and also clearing their work proposals.

BJP legislator Parinay Phule, who is the close confidant of the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, expressed frustration over the neglect from officials and the possibility of receiving less development funds.

He voiced exasperation, saying that he sometimes feels that he made a mistake by becoming the legislative council member. "Sometimes I feel that I made a mistake by becoming an MLC. Nobody is seen to be taking the house seriously. It is really important to take a strict position on this matter," said Phuke.

The MLC was voicing his anger over the absence of officials when the members of the house were making speeches, and a lack of respect shown to the House.

"We have heard that the Cabinet also discussed the possibility of cutting down the funds meant for the MLCs. Even the replies, to be given by the administration to the council members, are never on time. Rather, we hardly get the replies, despite instructions from the house chair," said Phuke.

He added that even the MLCs represent the people of Maharashtra, and they should not be insulted.

Earlier, during the speech of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab's speech, ruling NCP MLC Sanjay Khodke pointed out that no official was present to take down notes.

Parab said that the house should be adjourned and a meeting must be held with senior leaders to discuss the issue.

Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe accepted that a discussion about officials giving attention to the proceedings should be held.

"It is true that no timely reply comes from the officials and departments. Funds to be given to council members need to be discussed with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. We need to discuss it," she said.

The House was later adjourned for a day.



