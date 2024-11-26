Maharashtra CM Decision Delayed: Mahayuti Alliance Faces Negotiations Over Leadership

More than 48 hours after the Mahayuti alliance's victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections, the next chief minister remains unclear.

The formation of the new government has been delayed. Partners in the alliance are reportedly negotiating for the top post.

The Mahayuti won a landslide victory in the 288-member assembly. The BJP secured 132 seats, Shiv Sena got 57, and the NCP won 41 seats.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis traveled to Delhi to discuss government formation with BJP leaders.

The delay is partly due to Shiv Sena pushing for Eknath Shinde to remain chief minister.

A Shiv Sena spokesperson cited the Bihar model, where the BJP made Nitish Kumar the CM despite not having the majority.

Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister, denied any power-sharing formula. He said the three allies would decide together on the CM post.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders Ram Satpute and Suresh Dhas accused their colleagues of sabotaging the election.

Satpute lost his seat to NCP's Uttamrao Jankar, while Dhas won by a large margin.

Additionally, Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana mocked Eknath Shinde for not keeping his promise to leave politics if any rebel MLAs lost the election.



