Maharashtra death toll crosses 200

New Delhi: As many as 488 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in India as per data released on April 18 by the Union Health Ministry. The number of COVID-19 positive cases, including foreign nationals, currently stands at 14,792.

While the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 12,289, as many as 2,014 people have been cured and discharged, and one had migrated, the data said.Thirty-six deaths have been reported since April 17 evening -- 12 from Madhya Pradesh, 10 from Gujarat, seven from Maharashtra, four from Delhi and one each from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir.Of the 488 deaths, Maharashtra tops the list with 201 fatalities, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 69, Gujarat at 48 and Delhi at 42 and Telangana at 18.

Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported 15 deaths each while Uttar Pradesh has reported 14 fatalities.Punjab and Karnataka have reported 13 deaths each.Rajasthan has registered 11 deaths while West Bengal has reported 10 fatalities.Five people have lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir while Kerala and Haryana have recorded three deaths each. Jharkhand and Bihar have reported two deaths each.Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam reported one fatality each, according to the health ministry data.A woman Indian Army Medical Officer tested positive for Coronavirus at Dehradun on Saturday, taking the total cases in the force to nine, source said.

The Indian Army said that contact tracing is oing on. "All primary contacts at Dehradun are under home quarantine. One officer who traveled with her has tested negative. Rest of the contacts will be tested between day 5 and 14 of contact with her," said Indian Army.