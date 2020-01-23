Maharashtra Govt To Review Bhima Koregaon Cases Today

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is likely review the Bhima Koregaon cases on Thursday morning. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and senior police officers will meet on Thursday morning to review the probe conducted thus far.

The meeting will also take a call on the need to order the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a fresh inquiry into the Bhima Koregaon violence and the allegedly incendiary speeches made in the Elgaar Parishad.

The MVA government's proposed move is being seen as a significant one in the light of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's statement on December 21, 2019 demanding the setting up of an SIT to review the course pursued by the Pune Police. Pawar had also sought the suspension of police officers responsible for the arrests.

Violence broke out in Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 2018, on the 200th anniversary of the 1818 battle. One person was killed, and several others injured in the clashes.

The police blamed the Elgaar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017 for the violence. According to the police, provocative speeches were allegedly made at the conclave.

Police are also probing the alleged "Maoist link" of some activists to the Elgaar Parishad conclave. In their draft charge, the police have proposed charging them with conspiracy to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, waging war against the nation and state of Maharashtra and acts of terrorism.

The Pune Police submitted draft charges against the 19 accused in Bhima Koregaon case at a special UAPA court in Pune.