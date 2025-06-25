Maharashtra Leaders Dismiss Rahul Gandhi's Election Fraud Allegations

The Maharashtra government's top leadership has launched a coordinated response against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's accusations of electoral manipulation in the state's recent assembly elections, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis leading the charge using pointed rhetoric and statistical evidence.

Fadnavis employed a traditional Hindi saying to mock Gandhi's allegations, posting on social media platform X with the proverb "Jhooth bole kauwa kaate, kaale kauwe se dariyo" (those who lie will face consequences, fear the black crow). The Chief Minister suggested that Gandhi's claims stem from frustration over his party's electoral defeat rather than genuine concerns about poll integrity.

The Chief Minister challenged Gandhi's narrative by presenting detailed constituency-wise data that contradicts the Congress leader's assertions about voter list manipulation and electronic voting machine tampering. Fadnavis highlighted that numerous constituencies experienced significant increases in voter turnout, many of which actually benefited opposition candidates.

According to the data presented by Fadnavis, over 25 constituencies across Maharashtra witnessed voter increases exceeding 8 percent between the Lok Sabha and assembly elections, with Congress and allied parties securing victories in several of these areas. He cited specific examples including West Nagpur, where voter numbers rose by 7 percent and Congress candidate Vias Thakre won, and North Nagpur, which saw a similar increase leading to Nitin Raut's victory.

The Chief Minister also pointed to Vadgaon Sheri in Pune, where a 10 percent voter increase resulted in victory for NCP candidate Bapu Pathare, and Malad West, where an 11 percent rise led to Congress's Aslam Shaikh's election. These examples, according to Fadnavis, demonstrate that increased voter participation actually favored opposition parties in many instances.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde questioned Gandhi's approach to addressing his concerns, asking why the Leader of the Opposition has not formally approached the Election Commission or judicial authorities if he genuinely believes electoral fraud occurred. Shinde characterized Gandhi's allegations as repetitive and lacking substance.

Shinde criticized what he described as Congress's selective criticism of electoral institutions, noting that the party accepts Election Commission decisions and electronic voting machines when it wins in states like Karnataka and Telangana, but questions their integrity following defeats. He labeled this pattern as a deliberate attempt to damage Maharashtra's reputation.

The Deputy Chief Minister attributed the Mahayuti alliance's electoral success to various welfare initiatives implemented by the state government, particularly highlighting the Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme that provides financial assistance to women.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also joined the criticism, suggesting that Congress's Lok Sabha performance in Maharashtra, where they secured 31 seats compared to Mahayuti's 17, was influenced by what he termed "fatwas issued by minority groups and false narratives" rather than genuine electoral merit.

The political dispute has reached institutional levels, with the Election Commission of India extending an invitation to Gandhi for a personal meeting to discuss his allegations regarding the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The Commission has expressed willingness to address his concerns through direct dialogue.

Gandhi has consistently maintained that the Maharashtra polls, which resulted in victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, were compromised by systematic irregularities and manipulation. He has particularly criticized the Election Commission's decision to reduce the retention period for election-related video footage and photographs to 45 days, arguing that this policy change could facilitate evidence destruction.

In its formal communication to Gandhi, the Election Commission noted that electoral disputes are typically addressed through election petitions filed in high courts by affected candidates. However, the Commission expressed openness to discussing any remaining concerns through a face-to-face meeting at a mutually convenient time.

The exchange reflects broader tensions between the ruling coalition and opposition parties over electoral integrity, with both sides presenting contrasting interpretations of the same electoral data and processes. The dispute underscores ongoing political battles in Maharashtra, where electoral outcomes continue to generate controversy and debate among major political stakeholders.