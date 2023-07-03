Maharashtra NCP President Submits Disqualification Petition Against Ajit Pawar and Ministers; Asserts Support for Sharad Pawar

Jayant Patil, the NCP president in Maharashtra, announced on Sunday that his party has submitted a petition seeking disqualification of Ajit Pawar and eight other individuals who were sworn in as ministers in the state government led by Eknath Shinde. Patil stated during a press conference held late Sunday that the disqualification petition has been forwarded to Speaker Rahul Narvekar, and an email has been sent to the Election Commission of India to inform them that the NCP's members are in support of their party chief, Sharad Pawar.



On the same day, a split occurred within the party, which was founded by Sharad Pawar in 1999, as his nephew Ajit Pawar decided to align with the Shiv Sena-BJP government and become the deputy chief minister. Patil clarified that these NCP MLAs cannot be labeled as traitors until their betrayal has been proven. He also mentioned that many individuals are still in contact with the party.

On Sunday, Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), expressed his determination to cultivate new leadership within the party and emphasized that such challenging situations fuel his motivation to work. He further emphasized that he would continue to be the face of the party in the future. Following the decision of his nephew, Ajit Pawar, to align with the Eknath Shinde government and assume the role of deputy chief minister, the party that Pawar established in 1999 experienced a significant internal division.

Pawar said he would go to the masses and show that the developments of the day have not been liked by people. He also made light of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's tweet that the NCP's "second team" was also ready to join hands with the BJP. "Let us see which team is left now with NCP. Pawar asserted that those who wanted to go, they have already gone. Those who did not want to go, they have stayed back. So there is no question of second team or third team.

Sharad Pawar confidently dismissed suggestions of taking a rest at his age and instead emphasized his determination to create new teams within the NCP. He expressed his increased energy to work and develop fresh leadership when such situations arise. Pawar mentioned that it may not be appropriate to say so, but encouraged a closer examination of the backgrounds and the individuals who assisted the newly appointed ministers. He emphasized his ability to foster new leadership within the party.

Pawar expressed his confidence in creating leadership that prioritizes the welfare of the state. When asked about whether Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar would make a decision regarding the disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, under anti-defection laws, Pawar indicated that with the tenure of the House nearing its end, he did not anticipate a prompt decision on the matter. When questioned about the prominent face of the party in the future, Pawar emphatically responded that it would be "Sharad Pawar."