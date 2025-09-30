Mahatma Gandhi Statue Vandalized In London Days Before Birth Anniversary, India Condemns 'Shameful Act'

A monument honoring Mahatma Gandhi located in London's Tavistock Square has been defaced just prior to commemorations of his birth anniversary, drawing sharp criticism from India's diplomatic mission in the United Kingdom.

The vandalism occurred mere days before the scheduled Gandhi Jayanti observances set for October 2 at the memorial site, as reported by news agency PTI. Images circulating on social media platforms show the monument's base marred with graffiti, though the authenticity of these photographs could not be independently confirmed by HT.com.

India's high commission in Britain has characterized the incident as an assault on the principles of peaceful resistance. Diplomatic officials have engaged with local British authorities regarding the matter and are actively involved in efforts to return the memorial to its former state.

The second of October, marking the birth of Mahatma Gandhi, holds dual significance as it is globally recognized as the international day celebrating nonviolence.

Through a statement posted on social media platform X, the Indian high commission expressed its position, stating that the diplomatic mission feels profound disappointment and firmly denounces this disgraceful act of destruction targeting the Gandhi monument at Tavistock Square. The statement emphasized that this incident transcends mere property damage, representing an aggressive affront to the philosophy of peaceful resistance, occurring just three days before the global observance honoring nonviolence and the enduring influence of the Mahatma.

The high commission further indicated that it has raised serious concerns with local governmental bodies, requesting prompt action, while their personnel are already present at the location, working alongside authorities to ensure the memorial's restoration to its original condition.

British local authorities have confirmed they are examining the incident.

Annual commemorations of Gandhi Jayanti take place at this statue, where participants traditionally present floral offerings in tribute.

The bronze memorial was established through support from the India League and formally dedicated in 1968 at Tavistock Square in London, according to PTI's account. An engraving on the monument's foundation bears the inscription identifying it as Mahatma Gandhi, with the years of his life spanning from 1869 to 1948. The location holds historical significance as Gandhi pursued his legal education at the nearby University College London during his formative years.