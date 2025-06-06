Live
- Thirumalini Dasari brings glory to Telugu community in US
- BJP demands Sidda's resignation
- RCB announces Rs 10 lakh each
- Birla highlights India’s resilient growth at BRICS Parl Forum
- Plantation drives, advocacy programmes mark WED
- Undertrial killed inside Delhi court lock-up
- Top Maoist leader Sudhakar killed in C'garh encounter
- All-women team reaches home after 1,800-nautical mile int’l voyage
- Mahua Moitra marries BJD's Pinaki Misra
- Konda Surekha collapses ahead of Cabinet meet
Mahua Moitra marries BJD's Pinaki Misra
Highlights
New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has married senior advocate and former BJD MP Pinaki Misra in Germany, according to reports. Though...
New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has married senior advocate and former BJD MP Pinaki Misra in Germany, according to reports. Though neither Moitra (50) nor Misra (65) issued any official statement, a section of media said the two got married in Germany on May 30. Moitra, an investment banker-turned-politician, is an MP from Krishnanagar in West Bengal for the second term.
Moitra was earlier married to Danish financier Lars Brorson. Misra, a leader from the BJD, is a senior advocate in the Supreme Court and has served as an MP from Puri for four terms. He was previously married to Sangeeta Misra, with whom he has two children.
Next Story