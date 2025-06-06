Mahua Moitra marries BJD's Pinaki Misra

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has married senior advocate and former BJD MP Pinaki Misra in Germany, according to reports. Though neither Moitra (50) nor Misra (65) issued any official statement, a section of media said the two got married in Germany on May 30. Moitra, an investment banker-turned-politician, is an MP from Krishnanagar in West Bengal for the second term.

Moitra was earlier married to Danish financier Lars Brorson. Misra, a leader from the BJD, is a senior advocate in the Supreme Court and has served as an MP from Puri for four terms. He was previously married to Sangeeta Misra, with whom he has two children.