Maintaining integrity of Indo-Myanmar border is of paramount importance: Assam Rifles chief

Shillong: The Director General of Assam Rifles, Lieutenant General P.C. Nair, said on Friday that maintaining the integrity of the India-Myanmar border is of paramount importance.

The Assam Rifles under the command of the Indian Army has been guarding the 1,643 km unfenced India-Myanmar border along four northeastern states -- Arunachal Pradesh (520 km), Manipur (398 km), Nagaland (215 km) and Mizoram (510 km).

Addressing the Assam Rifles Inspector Generals’ conference at the headquarters of the para-military force at Laitkor near Shillong, Lt. Gen. Nair complimented the troops of the force for their impeccable and unbiased conduct in Manipur, which has largely helped to keep the situation under control.

The Assam Rifles along with the Army, Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force and other Central forces have been deployed in large numbers after ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3.

The Assam Rifles chief emphasised that the force should focus on the combat potential in conventional operations by means of regular exercises and rehearsals.

“Our battalions deployed in the other states of the northeast and the Kashmir Valley have also done a magnificent job,” Nair said, as he commended the commanders of various formations for planting the highest number of saplings in all Central Armed Police Force complexes and other places in the northeast region.

During the conference, the Director General complimented the formations and unit commanders for their leadership and that of junior leaders in dealing with the multiple challenges in the northeast region.

He exhorted them to keep themselves abreast of the existing situation and remain vigilant in the dynamic environment that exists.

Nair said that Assam Rifles has always identified itself with the people of the northeast and ensured their security and well-being.

He also said that distribution of healthy ration to the force is a key area in which new items like millets have been inducted.

He also said that ensuring the well-being of the veterans of Assam Rifles is also the foremost responsibility of the force for which 11 ex-servicemen's rallies have been held this year while close to 500 grievances have also been settled.

The Inspector Generals’ conference is held twice a year to focus on improving the operational and administrative efficiency of the force to successfully undertake its tasks in the northeast.