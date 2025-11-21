Majhi congratulates Nitish on taking oath as Bihar CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, his deputy Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Thursday congratulated JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar on taking oath as Bihar Chief Minister for a record 10th term.

Majhi, who attended the swearing-in ceremony of the NDA government in Patna along with deputy chief ministers K V Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, posted on X: “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Shri @NitishKumar ji on being sworn in for the 10th term as Chief Minister of Bihar. His distinguished record of public service continues to inspire not only the people of Bihar but the entire nation.”

The BJD president and Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, also posted on social media: “Congratulate Shri @NitishKumar ji on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of #Bihar. I wish, under your leadership, the State reaches new heights of development. Best wishes.”

Majhi said the overwhelming mandate given to the BJP and NDA in the 2025 Bihar elections “reflects the people’s trust in principled, people-centric governance.” Stating that the NDA’s consistent focus on stability and transformative development guides the alliance’s mission, Majhi added: “The recent election outcomes in Bihar, along with the decisive victory in the Nuapada by-poll in my State Odisha, reaffirm public confidence in the BJP, NDA and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the alliance’s commitment to inclusive and sustainable growth.”

Singh Deo, in an X post, said, “As I witness this historic moment, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Shri @NitishKumar Ji on taking oath as Chief Minister of Bihar, and to Shri @samrat4bjp Ji and Shri @VijayKrSinhaBih Ji on assuming office as deputy chief ministers, along with the newly constituted Cabinet”.