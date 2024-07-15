Major Fire Destroys School Uniform Shop And Restaurant In Mayur Vihar

A major fire erupted at a marketplace in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar on Sunday night, completely destroying a school uniform outlet and a restaurant, officials reported.

The fire, which began around 11:30 pm, spread through the commercial complex located in Pocket-B of Mayur Vihar Phase-II.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) dispatched at least 25 fire tenders to the scene upon receiving the alert, officials added.

Firefighting efforts began immediately and continued until Monday morning, with visuals showing flames still active at one of the shops at dawn.

DFS personnel rescued a 50-year-old man named Praveen Pandey. However, a firefighter was injured during the operation after falling from a ladder while trying to extinguish the blaze. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

"Delhi Fire Service received the call at 11:40 pm. Upon arrival, the fire had spread across all three floors of the building due to inadequate ventilation. The complex houses around 25-30 shops, with 12-15 shops affected by the fire. The blaze is now under control," said SK Dua, Deputy Chief Fire Officer of the Delhi Fire Service.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and an investigation has been initiated, he added.