Mamata Banerjee visits hospital to meet injured minister Jakir Hossain

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday visited the hospital to meet state minister Jakir Hossain who got injured after unidentified people hurled a bomb at him in Murshidabad. Labour Minister of the state Jakir Hossain has suffered injuries after the bomb attack on him while he was walking towards Nimtita Railway Station to board the train for Kolkata on Wednesday.



The case has been handed over to West Bengal CID today and the investigation is underway at Nimtita Railway Station. However, the doctors said the condition of the minister was stable and out of danger but his one hand and leg are injured due to the attack.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Firhad Hakim said around 26 of our people, including Jakir Hossain were injured and 14 of them were serious. The police investigation on the matter is underway. He also expressed his hope that the Railways department will help and demanded the arrest of the culprits.

"CM said that CID, STF and CIF have joined to investigate the matter. I hope railways will help them. On behalf of the party, we want that culprits be arrested and brought to court," Hakim said while speaking to ANI. "This is definitely a conspiracy. But it is the job of the police and investigation agency to probe and find out who was behind this," the TMC leader added.