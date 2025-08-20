Man, 3 aides kill wife over infidelity suspicion

New Delhi: A man, along with his three associates, killed his wife by administering sleeping pills laced with poison over suspicion of infidelity and buried the body in a graveyard in south Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The prime accused, identified as Shabab Ali, a painter from Mehrauli, and two of his associates -- Tanveer Khan, 25, a painter from Bihar’s Araria district, and Shahrukh Khan, 28, an electrician from Chandanholla -- have been arrested, while efforts are underway to trace the fourth accused, police said.

The victim, a 30-year-old mother of two children, had been reported missing on August 10 by one of her friends. A case was registered at Mehrauli police station, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan.

“Eleven days later, on August 15, her body was exhumed from the graveyard in the presence of police officers and the area Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), the officer added.

During the probe, technical surveillance and CCTV camera footage revealed

that the woman was seen being transported in an unconscious state in a car with her husband and others, police said.

“On sustained interrogation, Ali broke down and admitted to killing his wife on August 2,” the officer added.

He told investigators that he had administered sleeping pills laced with poisonous weedicide to his wife, following which she died.

With the help of his associates, Ali transported the body on the intervening night of August 2 and 3 and buried it in the Chandanholla graveyard, the DCP added.

The grave was identified, and the body was exhumed after due permission from the SDM. Forensic experts were called to examine the remains, the DCP said.