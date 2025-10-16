  • Menu
Man climbs onto roof of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital; rescue op on

A man, seemingly inebriated, has allegedly climbed onto the roof of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Delhi’s Mangolpuri area on Wednesday and is attempting to jump off, officials said.

“Information was received about a man attempting to jump from the roof of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. A team of Mangolpuri Police and fire officials immediately reached the spot. Efforts are underway to persuade him to come down safely,” a senior police officer said.

The man allegedly climbed up the roof of the six-storey hospital in the morning, creating panic among patients, visitors and staff. The incident drew a large crowd of onlookers, with hundreds gathering outside the hospital premises and watching with concern.

