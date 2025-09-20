Man feeds poison to 2 sons

Angul: A 40-year-old man fed poison to his two sons, apparently piqued over a family quarrel.

The two sons were rushed to local Bantala hospital and later shifted to Angul district headquarters hospital. In the afternoon, they were admitted in the SCB Medical at Cuttack after their condition deteriorated.

Reports say Kalicharan Pradhan of Tubey village under Jarapara police station is working in a private plant in the locality. He allegedly has a strained relationship with his wife. On Friday morning, he had a bitter quarrel with his wife.

Enraged over it, he went to the school, took his two minor sons to Nuakheta forest and fed them with some poisonous substance. Locals saw this and rushed the two children to the hospital. They then overpowered Kalicharan and handed him over to the police. Bantala police are interrogating Kalicharan.