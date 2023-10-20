Man held for duping 69 people of Rs 73 lakh

Gurugram: The cyber crime team of Gurugram Police has arrested a man for allegedly duping at least 69 people across India of around Rs 73 lakh, an official said on Friday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Ajay Kumar, 28, a resident of Sonipat district in Haryana.

He used to ask people to like photos and videos on YouTube and Moj app, police said.

According to the police, they received a complaint about this matter in July.

A person in his complaint mentioned that he had been duped of Rs 10.20 lakh in the name of liking videos/photos on YouTube/Moj app.

The police eventually nabbed Ajay Kumar on Thursday.

During questioning, the accused revealed that he lured the victims to earn profit by "completing the task" of liking photos, videos on YouTube and Moj app through a link on WhatsApp.

"To get the victim to invest a large amount (a way of winning confidence), initially he (the accused) also transferred money to the victim's account as profit/ commission. In this case, he cheated the victim and made him invest Rs 10.20 lakh," Vipin Ahalawat, ACP (cybercrime) said.

Ajay Kumar also disclosed that he transferred Rs 6.80 lakh of the complainant to his accomplice's account and paid Rs 50,000 as commission to him.

"Police investigation has also revealed that a total of 69 complaints have been received against the suspect across India, different accounts being used by the accused in the fraud, in which the defrauded amount of about Rs 73 lakh was deposited was transferred," the ACP said.

One mobile phone and two SIM cards used in the crime have been recovered from the possession of the accused.