Man held for keeping wild boar as pet

Kendrapara: Forest officials in Kendrapara district on Saturday rescued a wild boar from a man’s home and arrested him on the charge of unlawfully confining the wild animal to his house.
The accused, Bhajan Raptan (50), a native of Pitapata village under Mahakalapada forest range, had caged and kept it as a pet.
Raptan, booked under various sections of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, was later remanded in judicial custody after a local court dismissed his bail application, the Forest Range Officer of Mahakalapada forest range, Kartikeswar Khandei, said.
The offence of keeping the wild animal as a pet is punishable with imprisonment for a term ranging between three and seven years or more and a fine ranging between Rs 10,000 and Rs 25,000, he said.
The offence is also cognisable and non-bailable. The wild boar was later released in the mangrove forest, the ideal habitat for such animals, he added.
The Odisha Forest department had issued a warning and asked people not to click photographs or selfies with wild animals and post them on social media platforms under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.
A week ago, forest officials arrested a couple from Jajpur district, under the provisions of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, for clicking pictures with wild animals and posting those on social media platforms.