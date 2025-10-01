Man held in K’taka in bomb threat case brought to Kullu

Shimla: A man arrested by the Mysuru Police in August in connection with the bomb threat mails was brought to Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu and sent to a five-day police remand, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Nitin Sharma. The police sought Nitin’s remand in connection with the bomb threat mail received to blow up offices and public places in Kullu by the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Kullu, through email on May 2, 2025.

Bomb disposal squads and surveillance units were deployed across Kullu, while police and intelligence agencies began investigations as similar e-mails were also received on April 25, 2025, by DC offices in Chamba and Hamirpur. Earlier, on April 16, two similar threat mails were received at the office of the Chief Secretary, Himachal Pradesh, and the DC Mandi.