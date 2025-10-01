Live
- Bridging the gap between academic learning and workplace readiness
- Chaitanyanand Saraswati confronted with female aides
- Heavy rain brings relief after days of heat and humidity
- Telangana new DGP Shivadhar Reddy takes charge
- Farmers slam action against cultivators for stubble burning
- Court convicts 3 men in attempt to commit culpable homicide case
- Bengaluru Yellow Line Metro Gets 5th Trainset | Service Frequency to Improve by October 2025
- Bolt takes over Khari Baoli with speed, culture and celebration
- BJP veteran Malhotra passes away at 93
- Delhi topped juvenile crime cases in 2023: NCRB
Man held in K’taka in bomb threat case brought to Kullu
Shimla: A man arrested by the Mysuru Police in August in connection with the bomb threat mails was brought to Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu and sent to a...
Shimla: A man arrested by the Mysuru Police in August in connection with the bomb threat mails was brought to Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu and sent to a five-day police remand, officials said on Tuesday.
The accused was identified as Nitin Sharma. The police sought Nitin’s remand in connection with the bomb threat mail received to blow up offices and public places in Kullu by the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Kullu, through email on May 2, 2025.
Bomb disposal squads and surveillance units were deployed across Kullu, while police and intelligence agencies began investigations as similar e-mails were also received on April 25, 2025, by DC offices in Chamba and Hamirpur. Earlier, on April 16, two similar threat mails were received at the office of the Chief Secretary, Himachal Pradesh, and the DC Mandi.