Elon Musk’s xAI Opens Doors for Android Engineers to Build Grok and X Experiences

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence venture, xAI, is expanding its team and is now on the lookout for top-tier Android engineers to help shape the future of its AI-driven products, including the Grok chatbot and the X platform. The hiring push was revealed through a post on X by Attila, a software engineer at xAI, which was later amplified by Musk himself with the statement, “We are looking for world-class Android engineers @xAI.”





The role is aimed at experienced Android developers who are eager to work at the intersection of consumer technology and artificial intelligence. Successful candidates will contribute directly to building and scaling Android applications for X and Grok AI, xAI’s flagship chatbot that is positioned as a bold alternative in the fast-evolving AI landscape.

How to apply for the xAI Android Engineer role

Interested applicants have two options to put themselves forward. They can either directly message Attila (@attilablenesi) on X or submit an application via the official xAI careers portal. The application form includes a notable question that sets the tone for the company’s expectations: “What exceptional work have you done?”

According to the job listing, xAI is seeking engineers with strong expertise in Kotlin, Jetpack Compose, and reactive programming. Beyond technical proficiency, the ideal candidate is described as someone who “has a strong product sense and high craft bar, builds intuitive and delightful user experiences, and is experienced in architecting modern, large-scale production apps while embodying technical excellence.”

The company is also clear that it values ownership and versatility. Candidates should be comfortable wearing multiple hats and taking responsibility for broad areas of development. The role is open across several major tech hubs, including the UK, New York, Palo Alto, and San Francisco.

What the interview process looks like

Applicants who apply through the portal will first undergo a résumé and portfolio review, along with an evaluation of their response about exceptional work. Shortlisted candidates then move to a brief 15-minute phone interview designed to assess overall fit.

Those who clear this stage enter the core technical evaluation, which consists of two rounds. The first is an Android coding assessment, where candidates participate in a live session to build a simple application using Jetpack Compose. The second is a more hands-on Android exercise involving starter code and integration with an external API. The final step is a meet-and-greet with members of the broader xAI team.

Bigger ambitions beyond hiring

This recruitment drive aligns with Musk’s larger vision for xAI. During a recent all-hands meeting at the company’s San Francisco headquarters, Musk reportedly shared an updated timeline for achieving Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). According to reports, he believes xAI could reach AGI within two years, potentially by 2026.

Previously, Musk had noted that Grok 5, expected in early 2026, had around a 10 per cent chance of achieving AGI. While acknowledging the scale of effort required, he emphasised the importance of infrastructure growth, model alignment, and safety. Musk is said to be confident that once xAI reaches this milestone, its systems could surpass human intelligence, positioning the company as a major force in the global AI race.

For Android engineers, this hiring push offers a rare opportunity to work closely on products that sit at the forefront of AI innovation—under the direction of one of the tech world’s most ambitious figures.