Man hiding $90,000 between book pages held at Mumbai airport

The Customs officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai on Tuesday said that they seized 90,000 US dollars worth Rs 81 lakh from a passenger who was hiding them between the pages of a book.

According to the information, the Customs officials intercepted the passenger during the intervening night of January 22 and 23.

The official said that the man was intercepted on the basis of intelligence inputs. When his luggage was checked, it was found that he was hiding dollars between the pages of a book which he was carrying.









On inquiry, the passenger could not produce valid documents to carry such a huge amount of foreign currency.

The recovered foreign currencies have been seized under section 110 of the Customs Act.

The passenger has been placed under arrest under section 104 of the Customs Act.

The accused was produced before a special court in Mumbai which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.