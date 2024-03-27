Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
Man in J&K's Pulwama booked for spreading rumours about militants
A case has been filed against a man in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama for spreading rumours about militants on social media, police said on Wednesday.
Srinagar: A case has been filed against a man in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama for spreading rumours about militants on social media, police said on Wednesday.
Police said Sameer Ahmad Paray of Kabikoot village had recently uploaded a post on his Facebook profile ‘Babar Azam’, which "depicts arms & ammunition claiming that a new person has joined militant ranks in Pulwama district".
He has been found circulating incriminating content on social media, thereby disrupting public peace and tranquillity, a police official said, adding that case FIR no 23/2024 u/s 505(b)/IPC has been registered in police station Rajpora and investigation started.
Police advised the general public to abstain from posting any false content on social media, warning of strict action against any person found involved in posting malicious content on the Internet.