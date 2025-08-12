  • Menu
Man injured in crude bomb blast

Paradip: A man, allegedly involved in several crimes, was injured in a crude bomb explosion in Jagatsinghpur district on Monday, police said. He has...

Paradip: A man, allegedly involved in several crimes, was injured in a crude bomb explosion in Jagatsinghpur district on Monday, police said. He has been identified as 35-year-old Divyajyoti Satapathy, hailing from Tirtol in the coastal district.

According to police, Satapathy and his associate were travelling on a bike with the crude bombs when one exploded in his hand midway near Karkei Haat under Balikuda police station limits. "Satapathy sustained burn injuries on his right hand in the explosion, while another bomb fell on the ground," police said. Hearing the loud explosion, locals panicked and informed Balikuda police station. "A police team reached the spot, rescued him, and admitted him to Balikuda community healthcare centre," an officer said.

