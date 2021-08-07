Man killed over 'run out' dispute in Bihar's Bhagalpur

Following a dispute over a run out during a cricket match, a man was beaten to death in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred during a match held in the engineering college ground around 1 p.m.



The deceased was identified as Prahalad Mandal, whose son Nakul Mandal was playing in the match.



"During the match, Nakul was involved in a verbal duel with a player of the rival team named Suraj Kumar. The situation reached a stage where the brother of Nakul slapped Suraj after Nakul was declared run out. Nakul's father Prahalad Mandal intervened and sorted out the problem and players of the rival team including Suraj went home," said Raj Kumar, SHO of Zero Mile police station.



"After a few hours, Suraj along with his friends Amar, Ajay, Dipak and others reached the engineering college ground and intercepted Nakul and his brother. They brutally beat Nakul and his brother. When their father came to their rescue, the attackers beat him as well with cricket bat, baseball bat, batons until he collapsed on the ground," the SHO said.



"As Prahalad had a tea stall inside the campus of the engineering college, his two sons stayed there after the match. The attackers intercepted them there," the officer said.



"We have registered an FIR under IPC section of murder and attempt to murder against Suraj and the other accused. Efforts are on to nab them," Raj Kumar added.

