Live
- Gauri Khan is in Rome, calls it her ‘favourite city’
- North Korean leader vows to 'invariably' support Russia's war against Ukraine
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Calls for Southern States' Unity Against Delimitation Injustice
- Bhubaneswar to host National Para Fencing Championship from March 28-31
- SP MP Ramji Lal Suman calls Rana Sanga 'traitor,' sparks row
- Elon Musk Reacts to Grok’s Bold Replies Stirring Controversy in India
- MP Ambica requests more funds for Anantapur development
- Youth gets 20-year jail in POCSO case
- Rs 1 cr donated to TTD’s SVIMS
- IP Yatra inaugurated at MITS
Man learns YouTube surgery, operates self
Young man who tried to operate on his stomach by cutting it, is admitted to the Joint District Hospital of
A 32-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh’s Vrindavan, who attempted to cure his recurring stomach pain by performing surgery on himself using techniques learned from YouTube, is now reportedly recovering well at home.
Raja Babu, a resident of Sunrakh village, had cut and stitched his own abdomen using surgical blades, stitch cords, and needles purchased from the market. When his condition worsened , his nephew, Rahul, rushed him to the Vrindavan Joint District Hospital.
“This young man, who tried to operate on his stomach by cutting it , was admitted to the Joint District Hospital of Vrindavan when his condition worsened the next day,” confirmed officials. Dr Shashi Ranjan, an emergency medical officer
at the hospital, provided initial treatment and referred Raja Babu to SN Medical College in Agra for further care. However, instead of going to Agra, Raja Babu returned home. Chief Medical Officer Dr Ajay Verma said on Friday, “The EMO (emergency medical officer) Dr Shashi Ranjan, who was present at the District Joint Hospital at that time, gave him first aid and referred him to Agra, but he did not go there.”
Rahul, Raja Babu’s nephew, informed that his uncle’s condition has improved significantly. When contacted, he said that Raja Babu’s condition is better than before.
“Doctors at the hospital informed us that Raja Babu had only cut the upper layer of his abdomen, leaving his internal organs unharmed,” said the nephew. Rahul mentioned that Raja Babu’s wound has reportedly healed after dressing, and he is now recovering at home.