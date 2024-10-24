Mangrove forest likely to reduce cyclone’s impact

Bhubaneswar: The mangrove forest spread over nearly 200 square km in Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district would reduce the impact of impending cyclone Dana, if it makes landfall in the area, a senior forest officer said here on Wednesday.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, cyclone Dana is expected to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district and Dhamra port in Bhadrak district on Thursday night or Friday morning as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph.

"It is a matter of relief for Odisha as the cyclone is likely to hit the coast at Bhitarkanika where we have a mangrove forest area spanning over nearly 200 sq km," Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Wildlife, Susanta Nanda, told local media. The mangrove forest would reduce the vulnerability of adjacent coastal lands from tidal surges and also reduce the wind velocity, he said.

The Forest department has formed five teams to clear uprooted trees from roads and another two teams to rescue crocodiles, if they will move to any habitations in the aftermath of the cyclone, Nanda said.

"Besides, we have issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be followed by our forest divisions during the cyclone," he said. When asked about steps taken for protection of wild animals of Bhitarkanika National Park, he said the wild animals of the park are very well acquainted with cyclones. The deer will move to a safer place inside the forest while birds will return to other places.

Nanda said only the crocodiles may move to some habitations when a high tidal surge hits the area. So, two teams have been formed to rescue the crocodiles in distress, he added.

Divisional Forest Officer, Rajnagar, Sudharshan G Yadav, said forest officials are in readiness with necessary equipment to rescue crocodiles when necessary. A control room has been set up which is functioning round the clock. The Forest departmental boats, which are used for patrolling, will be kept in safe places to avoid damage due to the cyclone, he said.