Manipur Tensions Escalate As Kuki-Zo Groups Call Indefinite Shutdown

Tension persisted in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Sunday morning following violent clashes the previous day, with an indefinite shutdown called by Kuki-Zo groups disrupting normal life across all community-inhabited areas in the conflict-affected state.

Saturday's confrontations between Kuki protesters and security forces resulted in one demonstrator's death and injuries to more than 40 people, including women and police personnel, according to official reports. The violence erupted after police deployed tear gas to disperse protesters who were opposing Union Home Minister Amit Shah's directive permitting unrestricted movement throughout the state.

Authorities have reinforced security measures in Gamghiphai and other locations along National Highway 2 (Imphal-Dimapur Road), implementing vehicle patrols to maintain order. The protests continued late into Saturday night, with demonstrators using catapults against security forces, damaging windshields of at least five official vehicles.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), a prominent Kuki-Zo organization, has endorsed the Kuki Zo Council's (KZC) shutdown, criticizing what they described as "excessive force" used by security personnel against protesters. In their statement, the ITLF urged community members to "adhere to the shutdown in solidarity."

Manipur Police reported that 27 security personnel sustained injuries during the confrontations, including two critical cases. They stated that protesters barricaded roads with boulders, burning tires, and fallen trees, and alleged that armed individuals among the demonstrators fired toward security forces, prompting retaliation. Police emphasized that they "showed tremendous restraint" and used "minimum force" during the clashes.

The incident reportedly began when protesters pelted stones at a Manipur State Transport bus traveling along the Imphal-Kangpokpi-Senapati route at Gamgiphai. The demonstrations also targeted a peace march organized by the Federation of Civil Society (FOCS), a Meitei organization, which security forces halted at Sekmai before it could enter Kangpokpi district.

Home Minister Shah had instructed security forces on March 1 to ensure free movement across all Manipur routes starting March 8, ordering strict action against those creating obstacles. This directive carries significant importance as unrestricted travel has been compromised since ethnic violence between communities began in May 2023, resulting in more than 250 deaths and thousands displaced.

The central government imposed President's rule in Manipur on February 13 following Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation, with the state assembly placed under suspended animation. Recently, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla extended the deadline for voluntary surrender of illegally held weapons to March 6, promising no punitive action against those who complied.