Manoj Sahoo Private Secy to CM

Bhubaneswar: Senior bureaucrat Manoj Kumar Sahoo was on Saturday ap-pointed as the Private Secretary to the Chief Minister of Odisha, an official notification said. Sahoo, a 2006-batch IAS officer, was working as the Special Secretary to the Chief Minister after his return from Central deputation.

“The post of Private Secretary to the Chief Minister, Odisha, is declared equivalent in status and responsibility of the post of Special Secretary pro-vided in the IAS cadre of the State,” a notification issued by the General Ad-ministration & Public Grievance department said. Sahoo replaced 2011-batch IAS officer Arindam Dakua, who was appointed as the Director of Municipal Administration and the ex officio Additional Secre-tary of the Housing and Urban Development department, on January 2.