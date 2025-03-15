Mansukh Mandaviya to inaugurate three-day Fit India Carnival tomorrow

New Delhi: The first-ever Fit India Carnival, a three-day fitness and wellness festival, will be inaugurated by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday at the JLN Stadium here, an official said.

The event will also feature the unveiling of the mascot, logo and anthem of the upcoming Khelo India Para Games, scheduled between March 20 and 27, in the national capital.

A host of sports activities including rope skipping, stationary cycling, arm wrestling, cricket bowling, squat and push-up challenges, etc will be the highlights over the three days at the Fit India Carnival.

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, wrestler and fitness enthusiast Sangram Singh, and wellness guru Mickey Mehta will also join the inauguration of the Carnival, according to an official statement.

Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse and a host of special guests will also attend the event.

The Fit India Carnival, which will conclude on March 18, aims to promote a healthy and active lifestyle, aligning with the Fit India Movement's vision of a fitter, healthier, and obesity-free nation.

The guests will also indulge in lively interaction, including fun fitness challenges, said a statement.

Sports Authority of India National Centre of Sports Sciences and Research (NCSSR) doctors, nutritionists and psychologists will also attend the carnival and provide assessments free of cost to people in the event.

Captivating performances including Kalaripayattu, Mallakhamb and Gatka acts, as well as cultural performances centred on the theme of 'Fitness through Dance', Live DJ music and band performances will also be held during the three days.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited 10 prominent personalities to join the national movement against obesity and promote awareness about healthy food consumption, aligning with his Fit India initiative.

Among those nominated were Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, businessman Anand Mahindra, actor-turned-politician Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Olympic medalists Manu Bhaker and Mirabai Chanu, actors Mohanlal and R. Madhavan, singer Shreya Ghoshal, Rajya Sabha member and philanthropist Sudha Murthy, and Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.

PM Modi urged these personalities to further nominate ten individuals each, amplifying the movement's reach and impact.



