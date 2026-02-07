Marks Or Skills? PM’s clear advice to students at Pariksha Pe Charcha

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday advised students to trust their own study patterns while remaining open to others’ inputs on exam preparation.

At the ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, the Prime Minister interacted with students on ways to relieve stress and address confusion during examinations.

He also advised teachers to inform students in advance about the monthly topics to be covered in class. “You can study these topics beforehand so that when teachers explain them, you are curious to learn more,” he said.

Modi welcomed students with the Assamese gamosa, describing it as a symbol of women’s empowerment. “It is made at home, and women across Assam have turned this tradition into a source of livelihood and self-reliance,” he said.

This year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha recorded over 4.5 crore registrations from students, parents and teachers, surpassing all previous records.

With a growing emphasis on skill development, Sabavath Venketesh, a student, asked the Prime Minister whether students should value skills or marks more.

In response, Modi urged students to maintain a balance between studies, rest, skills and hobbies, calling it the key to overall growth.

“There are two kinds of skills - life skills and professional skills; and both deserve equal importance. Books give knowledge, but practice builds professional skills. For instance, a person may know all constitutional provisions, but to practise law in court, one must work under a lawyer and learn practical skills,” he said.

The Prime Minister criticised outdated exam preparation methods such as excessive reliance on previous years’ question papers and guidebooks. “A good teacher completes the syllabus. Life is not just about exams. Education is a medium to make life better. Exams are meant to examine ourselves,” he said.

He encouraged students to adopt collaborative learning. “Spend time with people who know more than you,” Modi said. Emphasising the importance of ambition, Modi said that not having a dream was a loss. “Do not announce your dreams to others; quietly work towards achieving them. Read biographies, as every successful person was once ordinary. Take inspiration from their journey,” he suggested.

Noting that most students would be in their early 40s when India completes 100 years of independence, the Prime Minister said this generation would play a crucial role in the country’s progress and urged students to think about how they could contribute to building a Viksit Bharat.