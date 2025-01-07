Massive Earthquake in Nepal: 32 Dead, Buildings Reduced to Rubble

A powerful earthquake has struck Nepal, resulting in at least 32 fatalities and widespread destruction. The tremor caused numerous buildings to collapse in various regions, leaving communities in shock.

Rescue teams are working around the clock to locate survivors trapped under the rubble. There are concerns that the death toll may rise as more reports come in from affected areas.

Significant damage has been reported to infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and homes. Hospitals are overwhelmed with injured individuals, and relief efforts are hampered by damaged communication and transport links.

Nepal, situated in a seismically active zone, has experienced previous devastating earthquakes. The recent tragedy highlights the urgent need for enhanced disaster preparedness and response in the country.

The government has requested international support to assist with relief operations, and efforts are underway to provide shelter and essential supplies to those affected.

As Nepal faces the aftermath of the earthquake, global solidarity has poured in, offering support to the nation in this difficult time.