Maximum numbers of red light violations in southern part of Delhi: Traffic Police data

New Delhi: Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday said that the maximum number of red light jumping violators have been found in the10 areas including Nauroji Nagar, Naraina, Moolchand, Bhikaji Cama Place, Moti Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Andrews Ganj.

According to traffic cops, in 2024 from January 1 to March 15, a total of 69,296 notices for red light jumping were issued.

Within the same period, in 2022, enforcement efforts utilising Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) cameras resulted in a substantial number of prosecutions, with 59,937 notices issued. However, the subsequent year, 2023, saw a considerable decrease in RLVD prosecutions, with only 21,089 notices issued during the same period.

“These comparative figures underscore the dynamic nature of traffic enforcement and the importance of leveraging RLVD technology to promote road safety and deter violations. The fluctuations observed over the three-year period emphasise the need for ongoing evaluation and adaptation of enforcement approaches to effectively address evolving traffic challenges,” said a senior traffic police official.

The traffic official further said that on analysis of notices issued for red light violations for the year 2024, it can be seen that in Delhi, the notices issued for red light violations were high in the southern parts of the city.

As per officials, a maximum number of red light violation notices were issued in Nauroji Nagar which were 6061, followed by scratch on Naraina to Loha Mandi which witnessed 5023 violation notices.

“A total of 4178 notices for red light violations were on the road from Moolchand to Sarai Kale Khan while from Moolchand to Chirag Delhi recorded 3695 violations,” the data stated.

Bhikaji Cama Place to Dhaula Kuan witnessed 3435 violations while Moti Bagh to Sarai Kale Khan registered 3202 red light violations.

A senior traffic police official said that they have escalated their efforts to curb the rampant issue of red light jumping across the capital city.

“Red light jumping, a reckless behaviour often leading to fatal accidents and disruptions in traffic flow, has been a persistent challenge on Delhi's roads. Recent statistics reveal a disturbing trend of disregard for traffic signals, endangering the lives of pedestrians, cyclists, and fellow motorists. In light of this, the Delhi Traffic Police has launched a concerted campaign to crack down on offenders and reinforce the importance of obeying traffic signals,” the official added.