May God give them strength: Leaders express grief over Vaishno Devi landslide tragedy

Political leaders expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with the victims and their families after a devastating landslide near the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) claimed at least 30 lives and left 14 others injured.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, reacting to the tragedy, said, "I pray to God to give strength to those who have lost their loved ones to bear this pain..." His statement reflected the widespread grief being felt across the country in the wake of the disaster.

LJP (Ram Vilas) MP, Arun Bharti, also expressed condolences, stating, "Whatever happened is unfortunate for all those who were there, but I believe the government is certainly aware of the situation and is providing appropriate relief."

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar called the incident “heart-wrenching,” saying, "This tragic incident is certainly heart-wrenching for everyone. The people of Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the entire nation, are aware of it. In this moment of grief, may God grant them solace."

The incident occurred on Tuesday near Adhkuwari on the pilgrimage route, where heavy rainfall triggered a massive landslide, catching many devotees off guard.

Rescue teams were immediately rushed to the site to evacuate the stranded pilgrims. The yatra to the holy shrine has been suspended until further notice.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed shock and sorrow over the loss of lives.

HM Shah assured that all necessary relief and rescue measures are being taken, while Sinha extended condolences to the bereaved families.

Meanwhile, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah highlighted the poor communication infrastructure in the region during such emergencies.

In a post on X, he said, “Still struggling with almost nonexistent communication… Haven’t felt this disconnected since the terrible days of 2014 & 2019.”

All major rivers in Jammu and the Jhelum River in Kashmir were flowing above the danger mark on Wednesday, intensifying concerns about further landslides and flash floods.

Authorities have urged pilgrims and residents to remain alert, as weather conditions continue to pose a risk in the region.