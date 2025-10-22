Mechanism to put projects on fast-track

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has set up a dedicated mechanism for regular monitoring and review of major industrial and infrastructure projects across the State. All departments and district collectors have been instructed to ensure consistent supervision and timely evaluation of ongoing projects.

The officials have also been directed to upload detailed date on the Project Monitoring Group (PMG) portal, including issues encountered, steps taken for resolution and latest implementation status. Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, who reviewed the progress of the projects listed on the PMG portal, issued directives to the officials to expedite construction works and strengthen the overall monitoring framework.

To enhance project oversight, it was decided that district-level review meetings will be held by 7th of every month while departmental heads will conduct reviews by 12th. A State-level review, chaired by the Chief Secretary, will take place on the third Saturday of every month. A high-level Third Task Force committee meeting, chaired by Ahuja, reviewed the status of major infrastructure and industrial projects across various districts. The Chief Secretary emphasised the need to reinforce institutional mechanisms at all levels for effective project management and faster execution. The committee also examined issues related to special incentive packages for select industrial projects and per the MoUs signed with the State government.

Ahuja directed IDCO and district administrations concerned to take immediate steps to resolve land acquisition bottlenecks affecting project implementation. Further discussions were held on providing compensatory assistance to remaining affected landowners and expediting the establishment of power substations by OPTCL as required by implementing agencies. In Keonjhar, Bolangir, Jagatsinghpur and Khurda districts, the Handlooms and Textiles department and district administrations were asked to address issues related to land acquisition, road connectivity, water supply and electricity to ensure smooth roll-out of weaving projects.

The committee also reviewed the progress of industrial parks and major piped drinking water projects, directing that all such works be fast-tracked to meet deadlines. During the 49th PRAGATI meeting held on September 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had emphasised that project delays not only double costs but also deprive citizens of timely access to essential services and infrastructure.