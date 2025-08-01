Medical Operations Suspended At AIIMS-Patna Following Alleged Violent Confrontation With Armed Legislator

Medical operations at the All Institute of Medical Sciences in Patna came to a standstill on Friday as resident physicians initiated a complete work stoppage to protest alleged violent behavior by Sheohar constituency legislator Chetan Anand. The demonstration significantly impacted critical healthcare delivery across the premier medical facility.

The Resident Doctors' Association formally petitioned the hospital's chief medical officer demanding immediate legal proceedings against the politician and enhanced security deployment throughout the medical complex. Patient care services including emergency treatment, outpatient consultations, and routine medical procedures experienced severe disruptions due to the physician boycott.

According to allegations detailed in the doctors' formal complaint, the elected representative, accompanied by his spouse and armed security personnel, forcibly breached hospital security protocols. The medical staff accused the legislator's group of physically attacking security guards, issuing death threats against resident physicians, and displaying firearms within the healthcare facility premises.

The medical professionals' association stated that a hospital security officer sustained serious injuries during the alleged assault, while resident doctors faced intimidation and verbal abuse within their professional workplace. These accusations have sparked widespread concern about the safety and security of healthcare workers at the prestigious medical institution.

However, the political figure has presented a contrasting version of events, filing his own police complaint alleging mistreatment by hospital personnel. Anand, who previously belonged to the Rashtriya Janata Dal before joining the Janata Dal (United), claimed that medical facility staff behaved inappropriately toward him and his wife during their Wednesday evening visit.

The legislator explained that he and his spouse had visited the medical center to check on a political supporter who was receiving treatment at the facility. According to his account, hospital security personnel refused to permit his bodyguard's entry, which prompted his wife to intervene in the situation.

Anand alleged that during this intervention, multiple hospital staff members began treating his wife disrespectfully and physically manhandled her. He claimed his spouse sustained injuries to her wrist and back region during the altercation, and that hospital personnel temporarily detained him against his will before the couple ultimately reported the incident to local law enforcement authorities.

The political controversy has drawn additional attention due to family connections, as the legislator's mother, Lovely Anand, currently serves as the Janata Dal (United) parliamentarian representing the Sheohar Lok Sabha constituency in the national legislature.

Law enforcement officials have confirmed that formal criminal complaints have been registered from both parties involved in the dispute. GS Alam, the station house officer of Phulwari Sharif police station, verified that an FIR was filed based on the medical institution's complaint submitted Thursday evening.

The police official noted that the opposing party had also submitted their grievance regarding the same incident, and that investigative authorities are currently examining all aspects of the conflicting claims. The dual complaints have created a complex legal situation requiring thorough investigation to determine the accurate sequence of events.

This incident highlights ongoing tensions between political figures and healthcare institutions, raising questions about proper protocols for VIP visits to medical facilities and the protection of healthcare workers from intimidation or violence while performing their professional duties.